As people around the world celebrated the start of a new year, some countries and cities canceled or scaled back their festivities, while others without active outbreaks carried on like any other year. In the United States — where the country reported another record high daily COVID-19 death toll Wednesday — the virus also muted many end-of-year celebrations.

In Washington, state officials plan to roll out a online questionnaire in the new year, one that will determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations, so those administering vaccines do not have to police who qualifies. Here’s more about how the online tool works.

Here’s why the nation’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is taking longer than expected

In Florida, less than one-quarter of delivered coronavirus vaccines have been used, even as older people sat in lawn chairs all night waiting for their shots. In Puerto Rico, last week’s vaccine shipments did not arrive until the workers who would have administered them had left for the Christmas holiday. In California, doctors are worried about whether there will be enough hospital staff members to both administer vaccines and tend to the swelling number of COVID-19 patients.

These sorts of logistical problems in clinics across the country have put the campaign to vaccinate the United States against COVID-19 far behind schedule in its third week, raising fears about how quickly the country will be able to tame the epidemic.

Federal officials said as recently as earlier in December that their goal was to have 20 million people get their first shot by the end of 2020. More than 14 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been sent out across the United States, federal officials said Wednesday. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.8 million people have received their first dose, although that number may be somewhat low because of lags in reporting.

Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19

For months, California did many of the right things to avoid a catastrophic surge from the pandemic. But by the time Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Dec. 15 that 5,000 body bags were being distributed, it was clear that the nation’s most populous state had entered a new phase of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now infections have been racing out of control for weeks, and California has routinely set new records for infections and deaths. It remains at or near the top of the list of states with the most new cases per capita.

Experts say a variety of factors combined to wipe out the past efforts, which for much of the year held the virus to manageable levels. Cramped housing, travel and Thanksgiving gatherings contributed to the spread, along with the public’s fatigue amid regulations that closed many schools and businesses and encouraged — or required — an isolated lifestyle.

California’s woes have helped fuel the year-end U.S. infection spike and added urgency to the attempts to beat back the scourge that has killed more than 340,000 Americans. Even with vaccines becoming available, cases are almost certain to continue growing, and yet another surge is expected in the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine? Washington state is launching an online questionnaire and will rely on the honor system to determine who's eligible.

Positive test rates in King County soared last month, and hospitalizations and deaths surged. See what happened in your area.

The smartphone app that tells you if you've been exposed has been activated or downloaded by more than one-quarter of Washington's adults, the state says. Here's how WA Notify is working and where to find it.

Nearly 150 employees at a Costco tested positive, but the Yakima-area store is still open.

Does your employer have to tell you if COVID-19 sickens a co-worker? Our FAQ tackles this and other questions about the virus.

Coughing, sneezing, vomiting people aren’t being kept off planes.

