It’s do-or-die time for Washington state as public health officials — and hundreds of volunteers — seek to launch a rapid vaccination program against COVID-19, before new variants spread throughout our 7.5 million people.

UW Medicine scientists discovered two persons in Snohomish County have caught the U.K. variant, which is considered more easily transmissible than the original strain that came from China last winter.

In an announcement Saturday, state Health Secretary Umair Shaw urged residents to “double down” on masks, handwashing, social distancing, and testing.

Some health experts say it’s necessary to double-mask, as Pete Buttigieg, federal nominee for transportation secretary, and his husband Chasten did on Inauguration Day last week. Others suggest upgrading to N-95 or KN-95 masks instead of simple cloth.

Washington state is inoculating a mere 15,000 residents per day but aims to triple that to 45,000 per day soon. A new clinic begins this week in Kitsap County but only has 2,000 doses for now of the Moderna vaccine. Here’s more information about who is eligible, and how to reserve an appointment there.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.