It’s do-or-die time for Washington state as public health officials — and hundreds of volunteers — seek to launch a rapid vaccination program against COVID-19, before new variants spread throughout our 7.5 million people.
UW Medicine scientists discovered two persons in Snohomish County have caught the U.K. variant, which is considered more easily transmissible than the original strain that came from China last winter.
In an announcement Saturday, state Health Secretary Umair Shaw urged residents to “double down” on masks, handwashing, social distancing, and testing.
Some health experts say it’s necessary to double-mask, as Pete Buttigieg, federal nominee for transportation secretary, and his husband Chasten did on Inauguration Day last week. Others suggest upgrading to N-95 or KN-95 masks instead of simple cloth.
Washington state is inoculating a mere 15,000 residents per day but aims to triple that to 45,000 per day soon. A new clinic begins this week in Kitsap County but only has 2,000 doses for now of the Moderna vaccine. Here’s more information about who is eligible, and how to reserve an appointment there.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"It's here." Highly contagious COVID-19 strain found in Snohomish County: Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7 and first identified in the United Kingdom, have been detected in specimens from two Snohomish County residents, health authorities announced Saturday afternoon. This strain of coronavirus spreads more easily and quickly than the original variant, the Snohomish Health District said.
In Oregon, officials announced a second case of contagious COVID-19 strain: The Oregon Health Authority said it had identified the B.1.1.7 strain in a person with no known travel history, following the state's first case last week. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 195 known cases of the variant strain in 22 states.
The rate of COVID-19 among Latinos in Washington has spiked since August: The exact numbers aren’t known because race and ethnicity for 44% of the state’s 294,017 COVID-19 cases, as of last week, weren’t reported. But for the majority of cases in which such information is known, the rate among Washington’s Hispanic residents is four times that of white residents and nearly quadrupled since late August, according to state figures adjusted for age for better comparison across populations.
Two in five Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs: Straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients, hundreds of the nation’s intensive care units are running out of space and supplies and competing to hire temporary traveling nurses at soaring rates. Many of the facilities are clustered in the South and West.
Lives Remembered: Self-described inventor was Vashon Island's first COVID-19 death: Thomas Sidduth, 64, became the first islander to die from the complications of the disease in December. In an effort “to help the people of Vashon grasp the seriousness of the disease,” Sudduth’s family made his cause of death known to the community through the Facebook page of an emergency response group.
Israeli vaccination drive shows promising results: Israel’s world-leading campaign to vaccinate its citizens is beginning to rein in the disease, according to the country’s second-largest health network. Raw data showed that two days after the second shot, the number of new infections and hospitalizations were both down about 60% from their peak, researchers reported.
What to do if you think you qualify for a vaccine: Our Q&A outlines the steps to take, starting with using the state's online tool and ending with what you should do after your shot.
