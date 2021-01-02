By

The Puget Sound region, like much of the United States, takes up a new challenge as 2021 begins — to vaccinate the population against coronavirus.

The country marked the New Year holiday by exceeding 20 million COVID-19 cases, which took 347,788 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Many non-lethal cases cause neural or sensory damage.

Washington state is embarking on its vaccination plan, to resume deliveries today after a one-day halt on Jan. 1.

As of Dec. 23, the state Department of Health reports 153,925 doses distributed to 220 sites, and 18,825 doses sent to long-term care facilities and Native American health providers, with another 57,525 doses to arrive this week.

Later in January, Washington state intends to rely on an “honor system” where residents answer an online questionnaire called PhaseFinder, to determine eligibility to receive the vaccines. The state’s goal is to inoculate, not interrogate, people as quickly as possible. You can read a Seattle Times story about the strategy here.

So far, the vaccine is reserved for high-risk medical workers, first responders, and the staff and patients in long-term care facilities. It’s likely the next categories, known as Phase 1b, would include people age 75 and older, and essential workers in food, agriculture, the U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, and grocery stores.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers published by the Washington State Department of Health, reflecting counts as of Wednesday night, Dec. 30.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Live updates

New Washington state law now caps monthly insulin copay at $100

Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments.

The law applies to any health-care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply.

About 686,000 people in Washington state have diabetes, and 226,300 rely on insulin. In 2017, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the state, according to the state Department of Health.

Diabetes is a potential risk factor for COVID-19 complications.

Read the full story here.

—Mike Lindblom
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Florida became the third state to identify a case of the new variant of the coronavirus. The more transmissible version of the virus, first detected in the United Kingdom, has also been reported in California and Colorado.

Logistical problems are slowing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The United States is far behind schedule in its third week, raising fears about how quickly the country will be able to tame the epidemic.

A Washington state distillery that pivoted to making hand sanitizer for health care workers won't face a FDA fine, the Department of Health & Human Services announced Thursday.

Britain has updated its vaccination guidance to allow for a mix-and-match vaccine regimen, confounding experts who say “there are no data on this idea whatsoever.”

—Taylor Blatchford
