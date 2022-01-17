With soaring demand for COVID-19 tests fueling long waits and desperate searches, authorities in several states are warning consumers about pop-up sites with tests of questionable quality. The Center for Covid Control, a company that operates more than 300 such sites nationally, is being investigated by state officials in Illinois and is also the subject of complaints to Washington State’s Attorney General’s Office.

Nursing homes, the first deadly epicenter of the virus in the U.S., are again experiencing a surge in infections and deaths amid the highly contagious omicron variant. That is prompting some facilities to restrict family visits as they had before vaccines became available.

The pandemic has had a disproportionately harsh effect on transgender people in the Seattle area. A lack of data on the LGBTQ+ community has complicated the efforts of public-health officials to prioritize resources for COVID-19.

