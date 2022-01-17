With soaring demand for COVID-19 tests fueling long waits and desperate searches, authorities in several states are warning consumers about pop-up sites with tests of questionable quality. The Center for Covid Control, a company that operates more than 300 such sites nationally, is being investigated by state officials in Illinois and is also the subject of complaints to Washington State’s Attorney General’s Office.
Nursing homes, the first deadly epicenter of the virus in the U.S., are again experiencing a surge in infections and deaths amid the highly contagious omicron variant. That is prompting some facilities to restrict family visits as they had before vaccines became available.
The pandemic has had a disproportionately harsh effect on transgender people in the Seattle area. A lack of data on the LGBTQ+ community has complicated the efforts of public-health officials to prioritize resources for COVID-19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Most of Seattle area’s 200,000 unvaccinated adults say they will ‘definitely not’ get COVID shots
Seattle is one of the most vaccinated major metro areas in the nation. More than 90% of the 18-and-older population in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Even so, that leaves a fairly large number of people in the three counties who are unvaccinated.
According to new survey data, that number stood at around 216,000 in early December — and that number’s probably not coming down more much at this point. Most of the unvaccinated plan to stay that way, according to the survey.
The data comes for the latest release of the U.S. Census Bureau’s ongoing Household Pulse Survey, conducted from Dec. 1 to 13. There were about 61,000 respondents to the survey, which includes the nation’s 15 largest metro areas — Seattle just makes the cut at No. 15.
Seattle is one of the most vaccinated big cities in the nation, but most of the 200,000 unvaccinated adults in this area say they will "definitely not" get COVID-19 shots. FYI Guy looks at who's most likely to be unvaccinated and why.
Picking a good mask in a sea of fakes isn't easy, but it's important: Many counterfeits don’t even offer as much protection as a cloth mask. The New York Times interviewed mask makers, public health officials and researchers for this detailed guide to finding quality masks and avoiding counterfeits.