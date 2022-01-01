The U.S. began its third year of the pandemic Saturday, among canceled or downsized New Year’s Eve festivities in major cities. Atlanta canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration amid a wave of new cases, but New York City held a much smaller celebration of just 15,000. In Canada, as multiple provinces reported surges in cases, Quebec officials announced they would impose a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Seattle, a live fireworks and augmented reality show was held at the Space Needle during New Year’s Eve, but public viewings and crowds weren’t allowed at the Seattle Center.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.