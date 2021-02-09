In a move that’s intended to help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a bill that slashes a scheduled hike in unemployment insurance for businesses and expands jobless benefits.
Meanwhile, experts worry that the vaccines developed to combat the virus might not be as effective against new COVID-19 variants — and the sight of fans, many without masks, celebrating the Super Bowl over the weekend didn’t help concerns of new outbreaks.
Marysville nursing home, with history of short staffing, cited for ‘squalid’ conditions in COVID-19 outbreak
Months before she died, Lourdes Yldefonzo Arganda assured her sister she would be safe in her job at a Marysville nursing home.
Even before the pandemic, she had accepted that her work as a certified nursing assistant — with long and late hours, and low pay — was a calling, her sister Irene Yldefonzo Arganda said. If anything bothered her, it was that co-workers sometimes could not help patients quickly enough during busy shifts.
Lourdes, 61, caught the coronavirus in late November amid an outbreak at the Marysville Care Center, a facility with a history of short staffing, where she worked the overnight shift. In one Facebook post, she questioned what she could have done wrong after trying to help as much as she could. She died Dec. 24.
A new state inspection report shows the toll of her concerns about time-strapped staff at Marysville Care Center.
The 339-page review, released by the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) in late January, paints an especially bleak portrait of the situation inside the facility in the fall, around the time of a major coronavirus outbreak that killed Yldefonzo Arganda and 17 residents.
It is also one of the first deep looks inside a long-term care center since the pandemic began, when lockdowns left families and the public largely in the dark on how facilities were dealing with the twin crises of short staffing and COVID-19.
