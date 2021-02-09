We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Imagine being a teacher but instead of a classroom full of faces, you’re looking out at a computer screen full of black boxes. Students have lots of reasons for leaving their cameras off during remote learning, and nobody’s trying to force them, but the lack of visual engagement can make a tough situation even tougher. Brian Murphy, a teacher at Interlake High School in Bellevue who is teaching from his Redmond garage, uses the lure of less homework to get students to show their faces.
• Lourdes Yldefonzo Arganda loved her job as a nursing assistant at Marysville Care Center. “She always wanted to take care of people,” her sister said. Yldefonzo Arganda, 61, died on Christmas Eve, one of 18 victims of a major coronavirus outbreak at the facility. A scathing new state report found “squalid” conditions in a center that was “understaffed and unprepared” to handle the virus. It’s a rare and tragic look inside the types of places that have been particularly hard hit.
• Vaccines vs. variants: Will there be a fourth wave of coronavirus? Disease watchers at Fred Hutch had hoped the answer would be “no,” until scary variants popped up. Here’s what they say needs to happen.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.