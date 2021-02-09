In a move that’s intended to help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a bill that slashes a scheduled hike in unemployment insurance for businesses and expands jobless benefits.

Meanwhile, experts worry that the vaccines developed to combat the virus might not be as effective against new COVID-19 variants — and the sight of fans, many without masks, celebrating the Super Bowl over the weekend didn’t help concerns of new outbreaks.

