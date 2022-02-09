By
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added seven more countries to its high-risk travel list, including Japan, Armenia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to concerns over COVID-19. The list has grown to include 134 destinations.

Across the northern border, Canadian lawmakers expressed worries that protests over COVID-19 restrictions could affect border trade. Truckers protesting vaccine mandates and restrictions partially blocked a major border crossing between Canada and the U.S., which accounts for 25% of all trade between the two countries.

Closer to home, Washington health officials said that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are falling as reported cases of the omicron variant subside. But officials warn that the positive update does not mean the concern over the virus is gone.

Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Japan to extend virus measures in Tokyo and other areas

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to keep COVID-19 restrictions for Tokyo and 12 other areas for three more weeks until early March, as omicron infections show little signs of slowing and most Japanese still lack booster shots.

The current measures covering Tokyo and neighboring areas, Aichi in central Japan and Nagasaki in the south were initially scheduled to end Sunday but will remain until March 6, Kishida said.

The cases are still expanding, although the pace is not as steep as weeks ago, he said.

Nationwide, Japan on Tuesday logged more than 92,000 confirmed cases. Tokyo on Wednesday reported 18,287, while Osaka had 15,264.

Read the story here

—Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

One of the world's richest countries, overflowing with COVID, is embracing a "bring it on" attitude after dropping all restrictions. Another has halted testing even for people who have COVID symptoms, and some experts say that could become the norm.

Let's try this again: Washington state has reopened the website that allows residents to order free home COVID tests, although it still doesn't expect to have enough kits to reach everyone.

COVID cases are dropping sharply in Washington, and hospitalizations are falling, too. But people shouldn't "rip off their masks or go to big parties quite yet," the hospital association's leader says. Cases are also falling across the globe, with a few big exceptions.

The busiest link between the U.S. and Canada was cut off yesterday as truckers and their supporters decried coronavirus restrictions, and plans for a similar protest convoy inside the U.S. appear to be gaining steam.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

