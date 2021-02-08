While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, companies served up dueling ads that presented vastly different ideas of what marketing would resonate with consumers in a world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and social upheaval.

The more-contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in Britain is spreading rapidly in the United States, doubling roughly every 10 days, a new study found. In South Africa, the government suspended plans to inoculate front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial called into question its effectiveness in preventing the dominant variant in the country.

And in Washington state, dozens of hospitals are learning that N95 masks they believed were from manufacturer 3M are in fact knockoffs. The Washington State Hospital Association estimates that the counterfeit masks could range from hundreds of thousands to more a million.

