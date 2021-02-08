While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, companies served up dueling ads that presented vastly different ideas of what marketing would resonate with consumers in a world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and social upheaval.
The more-contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in Britain is spreading rapidly in the United States, doubling roughly every 10 days, a new study found. In South Africa, the government suspended plans to inoculate front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial called into question its effectiveness in preventing the dominant variant in the country.
And in Washington state, dozens of hospitals are learning that N95 masks they believed were from manufacturer 3M are in fact knockoffs. The Washington State Hospital Association estimates that the counterfeit masks could range from hundreds of thousands to more a million.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.