By

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, companies served up dueling ads that presented vastly different ideas of what marketing would resonate with consumers in a world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and social upheaval.

The more-contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in Britain is spreading rapidly in the United States, doubling roughly every 10 days, a new study found. In South Africa, the government suspended plans to inoculate front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial called into question its effectiveness in preventing the dominant variant in the country.

And in Washington state, dozens of hospitals are learning that N95 masks they believed were from manufacturer 3M are in fact knockoffs. The Washington State Hospital Association estimates that the counterfeit masks could range from hundreds of thousands to more a million.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Trang Tu sings with her mother, Anna Nguyet Dang, in the Seattle home they share Monday, February 1, 2021. Trang helped form a collective that encouraged the state to add people 55 and over in homecare to be prioritized in Phase 1B1. She has been caring for her mother with dementia for five years. Now that the program has been rolled out, she and others in the refugee and immigrant community say that BIPOC elders are facing many challenges in accessing vaccines. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Trang Tu sings with her mother, Anna Nguyet Dang, in the Seattle home they share Monday, February 1, 2021. Trang helped form a collective that encouraged the state to add people 55 and over in homecare to be prioritized in Phase 1B1. She has been caring for her mother with dementia for five years. Now that the program has been rolled out, she and others in the refugee and immigrant community say that BIPOC elders are facing many challenges in accessing vaccines. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Trang Tu sings with her mother, Anna Nguyet Dang, in the Seattle home they share. Tu cares for her mother, who is 90 and has advanced dementia. When she learned that older adults being cared for at home were not high on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine priority list, she organized people to advocate on behalf of immigrant and refugee communities, for whom at-home care of elders is particularly cherished. They’ve made some progress but still face some frustrations. Here’s our updated guide to how to get your vaccine.

There's lots of talk about equity in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, but is it just talk? Columnist Naomi Ishisaka wonders whether we're doomed to repeat the early failures of the pandemic, which disproportionately targeted Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Hospitals around Washington state are scrambling to figure out if some of the N95 masks they bought to protect staffers are actually fakes.

A handful of Washington school districts are successfully teaching most of their students in-person. They have a secret weapon that’s effective but not cheap.

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, Seattle's live music venues could open their doors, so why aren't they? "It's just not really realistic for us," says one owner.

South Africa is changing its plans after learning that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it had planned to give to front-line workers isn’t effective against a virus variant found there.

Just when many expected travel to pick up again, virus variants are leading to another season of vacations canceled or put on hold.

If you are going somewhere, particularly abroad, you may need proof of a negative coronavirus test. There’s no single standard, though.

The coronavirus is putting a huge damper on Chinese New Year again this year, and that will be felt on the coast of Maine as well.

The heartbreaking scenarios of patients dying behind plexiglass and having only video chats with loved ones have prompted an upsurge in at-home deaths, both from coronavirus and from other causes.

Chicago and its teachers reached a tentative deal to reopen schools with COVID-19 safety measures.

—Julie Hanson
Advertising

How is the pandemic affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
The Seattle Times Staff & News services

Most Read Local Stories