It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and like everything else in the pandemic, watching the game will look different this year. Health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have urged fans to avoid gathering. Being indoors with people from outside your household is especially risky, and officials are warning that watch parties could lead to outbreaks.
The CDC recommends that fans try hosting a virtual watch party, enjoy the game with people in their household or text with family and friends in a group chat. If you do gather, being outside is safer than being inside, and people should sit at least 6 feet apart from those they don’t live with.
Boat with 422 migrants, some with COVID-19, heads to Sicily
ROME — A rescue ship with 422 migrants aboard, a small number of whom tested positive for COVID-19, was headed to a port in Sicily on Sunday.
SOS Mediterranee, the humanitarian group which operates the rescue ship Ocean Viking, told The Associated Press that Italy had granted the vessel permission to enter the port of Augusta, where it was expected to arrive Sunday evening, just as as rain and strong winds were forecast.
The migrants were rescued in separate operations in the central Mediterranean Sea on Thursday and Friday, including 121 who were crowded into a rubber dinghy. Some of the passengers fell into the sea during that rescue operation but were brought to safety, SOS Mediterranee said in a statement by Luisa Albera, search and rescue coordinator aboard the Ocean Viking.
AstraZeneca vaccine being tweaked to fight S. Africa variant
LONDON — Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn, the vaccine’s lead researcher said Sunday.
Health officials in Britain are trying to contain the spread of the variant first identified in South Africa amid concerns that it is more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. More than 100 cases of the South African variant have been found in the U.K.
Sarah Gilbert, lead researcher for the Oxford team, told the BBC on Sunday that “we have a version with the South African spike sequence in the works.”
“It looks very likely that we can have a new version ready to use in the autumn,” she added.
Her comments came as Oxford University said that early data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection” against mild disease caused by the South Africa variant.
