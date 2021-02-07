By
 

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and like everything else in the pandemic, watching the game will look different this year. Health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have urged fans to avoid gathering. Being indoors with people from outside your household is especially risky, and officials are warning that watch parties could lead to outbreaks.

The CDC recommends that fans try hosting a virtual watch party, enjoy the game with people in their household or text with family and friends in a group chat. If you do gather, being outside is safer than being inside, and people should sit at least 6 feet apart from those they don’t live with.

