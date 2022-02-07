The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its guidance for some people with weakened immune systems Monday by advising them to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing their initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, rather than after five months.
The CDC published new data on the risks of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the figures confirming that booster doses are most beneficial to older adults.
Frozen out of GoFundMe, the Canadian "freedom truck convoy" has raked in millions of dollars through a Christian website as its members rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. That raises a big issue: where the money is coming from. Ottawa's mayor yesterday declared a state of emergency as thousands of protesters descended on the nation's capital.