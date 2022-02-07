By
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its guidance for some people with weakened immune systems Monday by advising them to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing their initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, rather than after five months.

Meanwhile, The Washington State Hospital Association and the University of Washington are suing a Texas company for allegedly selling them millions of dollars worth of counterfeit N95 masks early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC published new data on the risks of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the figures confirming that booster doses are most beneficial to older adults.

The 1918 flu didn’t end in 1918. Its third year can teach us a few things about how this chapter of history might draw to a close. (Here’s how that pandemic unfolded in Seattle, where 1,513 people died.) Fast-forward to today, when more and more Americans are "done" with the pandemic — even as the U.S. death total tops 900,000. 

Frozen out of GoFundMe, the Canadian "freedom truck convoy" has raked in millions of dollars through a Christian website as its members rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. That raises a big issue: where the money is coming from. Ottawa's mayor yesterday declared a state of emergency as thousands of protesters descended on the nation's capital.

At-home COVID-19 test kits say they’re not for kids under age 2. You can still test a young child, it turns out. But it's no small feat. Here are tips for testing a small, squirmy child.

Australia is reopening to international travelers this month, the prime minister announced today after one of the world's longest COVID border closures. Tourists will have to follow new rules.

