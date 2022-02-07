The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its guidance for some people with weakened immune systems Monday by advising them to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing their initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, rather than after five months.

Meanwhile, The Washington State Hospital Association and the University of Washington are suing a Texas company for allegedly selling them millions of dollars worth of counterfeit N95 masks early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC published new data on the risks of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the figures confirming that booster doses are most beneficial to older adults.

