As the pandemic continues to hit communities of color the hardest, the Biden administration promised Black business executives on Friday that it planned to make sure economic support programs were able to reach businesses owned by people of color. In Washington, new data shows Black and Hispanic residents have been comparatively under-vaccinated.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Employers can require the coronavirus vaccine, but most major Seattle businesses are holding off for now. At Google and Amazon, it’s “strongly encouraged.” Aegis senior living facilities will require it once vaccines are widely available. Kroger will pay employees $100 if they get a shot.

Coronavirus variants may reinfect people who have already had COVID-19, a trial of an experimental vaccines suggests. The finding, though far from conclusive, would underscore the critical role of vaccination to control the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine has gone disproportionately to white Washington residents, new data from the state Department of Health (DOH) shows. As in other states, Black and Hispanic residents have tested positive for the coronavirus at a higher rate compared to white residents.

Travelers who refuse to wear a mask at the airport could face fines. The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that people who refuse to comply with a federal mask mandate could be fined more than $1,000.

Washington State Parks opened three temporary Sno-Parks along the Interstate 90 corridor this week to better accommodate a surge of visitors to the Cascades as residents seek outdoor recreation options during the colder months.

