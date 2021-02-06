As the pandemic continues to hit communities of color the hardest, the Biden administration promised Black business executives on Friday that it planned to make sure economic support programs were able to reach businesses owned by people of color. In Washington, new data shows Black and Hispanic residents have been comparatively under-vaccinated.

