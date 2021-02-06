We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Calendar quirk means virus deaths won’t be seen in census
A calendar coincidence means the human loss from the coronavirus will not be reflected in the 2020 census, and that could save a congressional seat for New York but cost Alabama one.
Because the start of the pandemic in the U.S. and the April 1 reference date used for the census fell so close to each other last year, the deaths that began in mid-March will not show up in the state population figures that determine political representation in Congress.
The timing will paper over the losses from the virus, which has killed around 44,000 people in New York state, including concentrations in some New York City neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Alabama has reported around 8,000 virus-related deaths.
The once-a-decade headcount of every U.S. resident determines the number of congressional seats, and Electoral College votes, each state gets. The division of congressional seats is sometimes decided by relatively small numbers — just thousands or even hundreds of people.
Coronavirus variants may reinfect people who have already had COVID-19, a trial of an experimental vaccines suggests. The finding, though far from conclusive, would underscore the critical role of vaccination to control the spread of the virus.
Travelers who refuse to wear a mask at the airport could face fines. The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that people who refuse to comply with a federal mask mandate could be fined more than $1,000.
