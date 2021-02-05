Despite falling infections and multiple vaccines in the United States, virus deaths in the country surpassed 450,000 on Thursday, and daily deaths remain stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day. But in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee gave some good news: The state has now administered 770,000 vaccine doses for the coronavirus, and is ready to give many more shots once the federal government can deliver more supplies.
Officer hugged, taunted coworker despite COVID fears
A central Florida police officer has been fired following a coworker’s complaint that he mocked her concerns about the coronavirus, hugged her against her wishes and misled investigators who probed the allegations against him, according to records.
An internal investigation by the Longwood Police Department found Cpl. David Hernandez lied about the July interaction and could have faced battery charges.
The co-worker “told you not to touch her and physically backed away from you and crossed her arms,” police Chief David Dowda wrote in his review. “... however you ignored her comments and moments later embraced her,” the chief wrote.
Employers can require the coronavirus vaccine, but most major Seattle businesses are holding off for now
At Google and Amazon, it’s “strongly encouraged.” At Trader Joe’s, it will earn employees extra pay. At the downtown Seattle law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, it will be a condition of returning to the office. Aegis senior living facilities will require it once vaccines are widely available.
As the coronavirus vaccine gradually becomes more accessible, businesses big and small are weighing whether to require their employees to get the shot.
For office employees and front-line workers, a vaccine requirement could mean safety and peace of mind as the economy starts to return to pre-pandemic levels. But a mandate could also turn off some workers who are skeptical of the vaccine and introduce new headaches as long the vaccine is in short supply.
For a middle ground, some businesses are turning to incentives like extra pay to nudge employees to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able.
In the Seattle area, most big-name employers are so far holding off on a vaccine requirement.
Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Delaware over the weekend, his first out-of-town trip since taking office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans forgo travel as the coronavirus pandemic rages.
The White House, which announced Biden’s plans for travel Thursday evening, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the president planned to travel.
• A new vaccination worry is emerging as Washingtonians scramble for their first shot: Will the second one be available in time? Gov. Jay Inslee says the state is ready to give many more shots, "it's just that we've got to have the vaccines." Here's where Washington's vaccine doses are going. (Inslee also found himself on defense yesterday after a trio of Democratic lawmakers blasted his reopening plan as "senseless punishment.")
• Signs of hope are emerging in this frustrating vaccine frenzy as local grocery stores schedule appointments. But finding a shot is still no cakewalk. Our FAQ digs into how to make an appointment by phone or online, and the nuances of who qualifies.
• The Senate today took a key step toward fast-tracking President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan after an all-night session, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting her first tie-breaking vote.
• Museums and movie theaters are reopening, now that the Puget Sound area is in Phase 2. Here are some of the venues that are welcoming people back, and a look at what you can and can't do these days.
• The state that tops the nation for vaccinations per capita isn't doing it with mass clinics. Instead, an army of brave medical workers is deploying on sleds, snowmobiles and boats that ply rough seas in the dark. One vaccination site: the inside of a 10-seater plane.
• Hundreds of volunteers have found a giant need to fill: helping older people book their shots. For some, it's turned into a full-time job.
