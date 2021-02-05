We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Employers can require the coronavirus vaccine, but most major Seattle businesses are holding off for now
At Google and Amazon, it’s “strongly encouraged.” At Trader Joe’s, it will earn employees extra pay. At the downtown Seattle law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, it will be a condition of returning to the office. Aegis senior living facilities will require it once vaccines are widely available.
As the coronavirus vaccine gradually becomes more accessible, businesses big and small are weighing whether to require their employees to get the shot.
For office employees and front-line workers, a vaccine requirement could mean safety and peace of mind as the economy starts to return to pre-pandemic levels. But a mandate could also turn off some workers who are skeptical of the vaccine and introduce new headaches as long the vaccine is in short supply.
For a middle ground, some businesses are turning to incentives like extra pay to nudge employees to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able.
In the Seattle area, most big-name employers are so far holding off on a vaccine requirement.
• The Senate today took a key step toward fast-tracking President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan after an all-night session, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting her first tie-breaking vote.
• The state that tops the nation for vaccinations per capita isn't doing it with mass clinics. Instead, an army of brave medical workers is deploying on sleds, snowmobiles and boats that ply rough seas in the dark. One vaccination site: the inside of a 10-seater plane.
