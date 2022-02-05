Most deaths occurred after officials authorized the vaccine. At the same time, misinformation and politicized remarks about the vaccine and the virus stalled substantial progress in vaccinating people in many regions across the country and elsewhere.
Ottawa braces for ‘increasingly dangerous’ COVID mandate protests as ‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades leave city on edge
OTTAWA – Canada’s capital on Saturday was bracing for a surge of demonstrators to join a week-long protest against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that has blockaded much of the downtown core, unnerved residents and been described by officials as an “occupation” and a “siege.”
Local police said Friday that they expected as many as 400 additional trucks and up to 2,000 people to join the self-described “Freedom Convoy” over the weekend. They said that some 1,000 people could also be planning a counterprotest.
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, under fire for what critics have called a lenient response to the blockades, said police would be “hardening” the perimeter around the protests and deploying 150 more officers to “deliver a clear message” that “the lawlessness must end.” Read the full story here.
—Amanda Coletta, The Washington Post
UW, WA hospital association say Texas company sold them $4 million in fake masks
According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in King County Superior Court, the first year of the pandemic left hospitals and health care organizations scrambling to get their hands on enough personal protective equipment for staffers, includingmedical masks, gowns and gloves that had fallen into short supply at a critical time.
In fall 2020, the hospital association and UW Medicine learned that a Dallas company called CJFS Corp. was selling 3M-brand N95 masks, the complaint says. WSHA bought about 600 cases of 3M’s 1860-model N95 masks for $1.4 million, while UW Medicine bought about 4,700 cases of 1860-model and 1860S-model N95 masks for $2.6 million, according to the complaint. Read the full story here.
—Elise Takahama, Seattle Times
CDC plans to let people with weakened immune systems get a booster earlier
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its guidance for some people with weakened immune systems to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine rather than at the current interval of five months.
Agency officials presented the anticipated changes Friday during a meeting of the CDC’s outside vaccine experts on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The updated guidance is expected to be released Monday.
Recommendations for some immunocompromised people are already different from guidance for the general population, because those with frail immune systems are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 complications and more likely to be infected even after they are fully vaccinated. Once infected, they can also potentially harbor mutations that could lead to more virulent new variants, experts say.
CDC recommends people with weak immune systems receive three primary shots plus a booster for a total of four doses. Read the full story here.