President Joe Biden on Wednesday encouraged Democratic lawmakers to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaled he’s open to changes in the first test of the administration’s ability to work with Congress to deliver.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Trident Seafoods had one medical professional on duty at its massive Akutan plant when COVID-19 broke out
The urgent job posting from a company contracted to provide medical care at the Trident Seafoods plant in the tiny Alaska village of Akutan on a hard-to-reach island appealed to the wilderness lover:
“Are you interested in an Alaskan ADVENTURE? Seasonal positions available! If you are energetic, professional and would be interested in a remote setting, this assignment might be the spot for you!”
In reality, the job involved serving as the sole nurse practitioner for North America’s largest seafood processing facility, idled since mid-January amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly half its 700 workers. Trident officials say they had nothing to do with the ad.
As of Tuesday, 307 of the 706 workers from the Aleutian Islands plant had tested positive for COVID-19, Trident officials say. They declined to say how many required hospitalization as of this week. At least three infected employees needed medical evacuations last month.
An employee died at the plant last weekend, Trident confirmed Tuesday. No additional information was available.
An airlift, 50 days in a Seattle hospital and an "incredible" COVID-19 recovery
Nastasia Xavier, a 33-year-old mother of two, fell ill in her small Alaska town in November. She was hospitalized the day after COVID-19 killed her brother, and soon her organs were failing.
Doctors put Xavier in a medically induced coma for weeks. When she finally opened her eyes on Jan. 7, she thought she was still in Alaska: “When they told me I was in Seattle, I was like, ‘Holy cow,'” she said, laughing. “I’ve never been to Seattle before.”
• Teachers don’t need vaccines to open schools,the CDC's chief said yesterday as the Biden administration faces pressure from all sides on the issue.
• “Imagine if we were in a war that had killed 400,000 Americans.” Lawrence Wright, Pulitzer-winning author of “The Plague Year,” is talking about the mistakes made in the battle against COVID-19 and what we can do to prevent another pandemic.
—Kris Higginson
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.