President Joe Biden on Wednesday encouraged Democratic lawmakers to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaled he’s open to changes in the first test of the administration’s ability to work with Congress to deliver.
Meanwhile, Americans are looking toward the weekend in anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday, though Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he’s concerned that watch parties could turn into super-spreader events.
Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the 2021 legislative session and the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying vaccine
Florida police are investigating after a car carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine was stolen while the driver stopped to ask for directions.
The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside that had parked near a vaccination site.
The police incident report says the gray Hyundai Accent had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for a contractor that had been providing vaccination scheduling and COVID-19 testing.
Nicaragua approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
It was the first vaccine approved in Nicaragua, which still awaits its first doses.
Nicaragua’s approval of Sputnik V follows Mexico’s on Tuesday. Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela are among other left-leaning governments in the hemisphere that have approved the vaccine.
Chicago mayor demands, again, that teachers return to class
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded Thursday that the city’s teacher’s union reach agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols by the end of the day and bring students back to the classroom, but did not say what she would do if that doesn’t happen.
Lightfoot said it is safe for children and teachers to return to schools after Chicago Public Schools spent roughly $100 million on its safety plan, including purchasing air purifiers, deep cleaning schools and offering COVID-19 testing for teachers.
But the union, which last went on strike in 2019, says infections continue and the safest option is online learning. They also argue few students are interested in returning. Less than 20% of pre-K and special education students eligible to return to class last month, or about 3,200 of 17,000, attended.
‘Eye of the storm’: Diverse east London grapples with virus
Taxicab driver Gary Nerden knows colleagues who got seriously ill from COVID-19. He knows the area of east London where he lives and works has among the highest infection rates in the whole of England. But since he can’t afford not to work, he drives around picking up strangers for up to 12 hours a day, relying on a flimsy plastic screen to keep him safe.
“I’ve got people telling me they won’t wear a mask, saying they’re exempt,” said Nerden, 57. “I’ve got diabetes, I have to look after myself. I wipe the handles, the seat belt, after every customer, but that’s all I can do, really.”
Nerden and his wife, a hospital administrative worker, live in the outer London borough of Redbridge, which in mid-January had the country’s second-highest rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus.
His dilemma is an example of why the virus has hit much harder in neighborhoods with large numbers of essential workers in public-facing jobs, dense housing and high levels of poverty.
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect mutant viruses
Despite its world-class medical system and its vaunted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. fell behind in the race to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations. And it’s only now beginning to catch up.
The problem has not been a shortage of technology or expertise. Rather, scientists say, it’s an absence of national leadership and coordination, plus a lack of funding and supplies for overburdened laboratories trying to juggle diagnostic testing with the hunt for genetic changes.
Viruses mutate constantly. To stay ahead of the threat, scientists analyze samples, watching closely for mutations that might make the coronavirus more infectious or more deadly.
But such testing has been scattershot.
Less than 1% of positive specimens in the U.S. are being sequenced to determine whether they have worrisome mutations. Other countries do better — Britain sequences about 10% — meaning they can more quickly see threats coming at them. That gives them greater opportunity to slow or stop the problem, whether through more targeted contact tracing, possible adjustments to the vaccine, or public warnings.
CDC officials say variants have not driven recent surges in overall U.S. cases. But experts worry that what’s happening with variants is not clear and say the nation should have been more aggressive about sequencing earlier in the epidemic that has now killed over 450,000 Americans.
Kitsap County says regional approach unfair, asks to go back to county-by-county reopenings
Kitsap County wants to return to county-by-county COVID-19 rules and is asking Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider the regional approach.
In a letter to Inslee this week, the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners said case rates are dropping in their county, but they can’t advance to Phase 2 because of what’s happening in their region's other counties.
The metric, which uses the decrease in cases and hospitalizations as a reopening criteria, is unfair to counties that have never had COVID-19 surges.
The regional approach "may inappropriately penalize the counties succeeding in combating the virus based on the condition of others," commissioners say in the letter.
As of this week, Kitsap County had reported a total of 5,176 cases and 71 deaths.
If the state retains the regional approach, the commissioners ask that Kitsap County be added to the Puget Sound region, which includes Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, instead of the Northwest region with Clallam, Jefferson and Mason counties.
Kitsap County has stronger economic and regional ties to King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, the commissioners said.
"Yet we have been grouped separately and are now left out of near-term reopening," they wrote. "This decision seems arbitrary and unfair to Kitsap's governments, citizens and businesses."
WHO team in Wuhan says discussions open, meetings frank
World Health Organization investigators looking for clues into the origin of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said that the Chinese side has provided a high level of cooperation, but cautioned against expecting immediate results from the visit.
Zoologist and team member Peter Daszak praised Wednesday’s meetings with staff at the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, including with Deputy Director is Shi Zhengli, a virologist who worked with Daszak to track down the origins of SARS that originated in China and led to the 2003 outbreak.
“Extremely important meeting today with staff at WIV including Dr Shi Zhengli. Frank, open discussion. Key questions asked & answered.,” Daszak tweeted.
Protect yourself from scammers: Don’t post your COVID-19 vaccine card online
Don’t post your vaccination card on social media, no matter how thrilled you are to be inoculated, the Better Business Bureau is warning.
The caution from the consumer protection nonprofit comes amid encouragement from health care providers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share personal vaccination news as a means to encourage others.
“Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great job! But don’t share a photo of your vaccination card on social media. The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create phony versions,” the bureau said on its website last week.
Trident Seafoods had one medical professional on duty at its massive Akutan plant when COVID-19 broke out
The urgent job posting from a company contracted to provide medical care at the Trident Seafoods plant in the tiny Alaska village of Akutan on a hard-to-reach island appealed to the wilderness lover:
“Are you interested in an Alaskan ADVENTURE? Seasonal positions available! If you are energetic, professional and would be interested in a remote setting, this assignment might be the spot for you!”
In reality, the job involved serving as the sole nurse practitioner for North America’s largest seafood processing facility, idled since mid-January amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly half its 700 workers. Trident officials say they had nothing to do with the ad.
As of Tuesday, 307 of the 706 workers from the Aleutian Islands plant had tested positive for COVID-19, Trident officials say. They declined to say how many required hospitalization as of this week. At least three infected employees needed medical evacuations last month.
An employee died at the plant last weekend, Trident confirmed Tuesday. No additional information was available.
An airlift, 50 days in a Seattle hospital and an "incredible" COVID-19 recovery
Nastasia Xavier, a 33-year-old mother of two, fell ill in her small Alaska town in November. She was hospitalized the day after COVID-19 killed her brother, and soon her organs were failing.
Doctors put Xavier in a medically induced coma for weeks. When she finally opened her eyes on Jan. 7, she thought she was still in Alaska: “When they told me I was in Seattle, I was like, ‘Holy cow,'” she said, laughing. “I’ve never been to Seattle before.”
