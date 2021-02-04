President Joe Biden on Wednesday encouraged Democratic lawmakers to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaled he’s open to changes in the first test of the administration’s ability to work with Congress to deliver.

Meanwhile, Americans are looking toward the weekend in anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday, though Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he’s concerned that watch parties could turn into super-spreader events.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the 2021 legislative session and the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

