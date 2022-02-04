Medicare insurance will cover up to eight free tests each month beginning in early spring. Last month, the administration instructed private insurers to cover up to eight at-home tests a month.
Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch here:
Hong Kong’s leader on Friday vowed to maintain its “zero” COVID-19 policy as it plans to ramp up virus testing, amid record daily infections.
Carrie Lam said during a news conference that the city would raise its testing quota to 200,000 daily, and eventually aim for 300,000.
She added that its so-called “COVID-zero” strategy is still “the best policy” for Hong Kong, which has aligned itself with China’s policy to stamp out local transmission in the country, even as most of the world has moved toward living with the virus.
The world must learn to live with the virus, we keep hearing. But what that means may depend on where you live. As residents of some places joyfully unmask and resume "hugs, parties and festivals," scientists are deeply divided over what's wise. Track the spread of the virus in Washington state with these interactive graphics.
Detectives are trying to crack a COVID mystery deep under New York City: a unique constellation of virus mutations not reported before in humans, potentially signaling a new variant is lurking. Is it coming from rats? Residents? “We will know eventually,” the sewage sleuths vow.
You can go to Bali again, but be prepared: It won't be the carefree resort experience it once was, after the island inched its doors back open with new rules yesterday.