Many U.S. hospitals are looking to hire health care workers from outside the country as they find themselves facing serious shortages in nursing staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced that people with Medicare should be able to get free over-the-counter tests with more ease in the following weeks.

Medicare insurance will cover up to eight free tests each month beginning in early spring. Last month, the administration instructed private insurers to cover up to eight at-home tests a month.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

