We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Vaccine supplies could soon get a big boost thanks to a flurry of developments, including one maker's simple idea and a deal to send doses to more retail pharmacies. Here's what to expect and how to find a vaccine in the Seattle area when it's your turn.
• No, COVID-19 vaccines don't cause infertility, as social media posts are claiming. Vaccine experts are busting the myth.
• Obituary: Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the centenarian hero who raised $45 million for British health workers and cheered up people around the world by shuffling laps across his garden with a walker last year, has died of COVID-19. The last year of his life "was nothing short of remarkable," the Moore family wrote. "He … experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of."
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.