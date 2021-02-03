While President Joe Biden has panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan as insufficient, Senate Democrats are pushing ahead, possibly looking to approve his plan on their own.
Meanwhile, World Health Organization investigators on Wednesday visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan, hoping to gather data on where the virus originated and how it spread.
Dolly Parton gave $1 million for coronavirus research but is waiting her turn for the vaccine
Country singing legend Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University for coronavirus research, but isn't going to get her vaccine until others have had their chance, she said in an interview with The Associated Press.
"I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that," she said.
She said she could have gotten the vaccine last week because she's 75, but didn't want to look like she was "just doing a show."
She said she will get the vaccine, though, and will do it publicly if that would encourage public trust.
GSK, CureVac to make COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it will work with a German biopharmaceutical company to develop new vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19 amid concerns that some mutations are making the virus harder to combat.
GSK plans to invest 150 million euros ($181 million) to support the research of the Tubingen, Germany-based CureVac, which is developing vaccines that use messenger RNA to attack the disease. GSK also said it will help make up to 100 million doses of the company’s existing COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year.
“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,’’ the companies said in a statement.
The announcement comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. While viruses mutate constantly, most of the changes cause little concern. But scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.
UK says new study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine shot
Britain’s health chief has hailed a new study suggesting that a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks, saying it supports the government’s contentious strategy of delaying the second shot so it can protect more people quickly with a first dose.
Britain’s decision has been criticized as risky by other European countries, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the study “backs the strategy that we’ve taken and it shows the world that the Oxford vaccine works effectively.”
Hancock’s comments came after Oxford University released a study showing the vaccine cut transmission of the virus by two-thirds and prevented severe disease.
• On the front lines of vaccine favoritism in Seattle: Vaccine line-jumping has become a hushed sort of sport around here, columnist Danny Westneat writes, and the state's haphazard honor-code system isn't helping. Across the nation, even in poorer neighborhoods, the wealthy are flooding vaccine centers.
• Vaccine supplies could soon get a big boost thanks to a flurry of developments, including one maker's simple idea and a deal to send doses to more retail pharmacies. Here's what to expect and how to find a vaccine in the Seattle area when it's your turn.
• A worrisome mutation that appears to limit vaccines' protection has appeared in the U.K., where infectious-disease experts have nicknamed it "Eeek." The new variants have drugmakers scrambling to create next-generation vaccines.
• No, COVID-19 vaccines don't cause infertility, as social media posts are claiming. Vaccine experts are busting the myth.
• Obituary: Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the centenarian hero who raised $45 million for British health workers and cheered up people around the world by shuffling laps across his garden with a walker last year, has died of COVID-19. The last year of his life "was nothing short of remarkable," the Moore family wrote. "He … experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of."
