While President Joe Biden has panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan as insufficient, Senate Democrats are pushing ahead, possibly looking to approve his plan on their own.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization investigators on Wednesday visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan, hoping to gather data on where the virus originated and how it spread.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising