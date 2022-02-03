By
 

A peer-reviewed study published in a top medical journal assessed pandemic preparedness across 177 countries and territories and found that the public’s trust in government leaders was key to maintaining low rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

An author of the study said they did not find any links between COVID-19 outcomes and democracy, populism, government effectiveness, universal health care, any preparedness metrics, economic inequality or even trust in science. Instead, better outcomes appear to have gone hand in hand with high levels of trust in government and other citizens.

Meanwhile, U.S. Army officials announced they will begin discharging soldiers who refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. Over 3,300 soldiers have refused to comply with the mandate and about 3,000 have already received official written reprimands.

Starting today, you can get free N95 masks at some QFC and Fred Meyer stores in Washington. Masks are also arriving at other pharmacies across the state. Here's where, and how this will work.

The Olympics almost nobody wanted to host kick off tomorrow in China, and U.S. athletes have been taking extreme measures in the hope that years of preparation won't fall apart with a sneeze. Take a surreal look inside the COVID bubble, which starts at Beijing's airport.

Coronavirus cases are dropping sharply in Western Washington and hospitalizations are showing signs of slowing. But it's a different story on the other side of the mountains.

What to do with your at-home COVID test results: Even if you test negative, more steps may be needed. Here's our guide to understanding and acting on your test results. 

The COVID vaccine we need next may not be a shot, according to vaccine makers who are working on a potential game-changer.

New Zealand has a plan to reopen to the world after nearly two years of border restrictions. And Europe may be entering the pandemic's endgame, a world health official said as he urged countries to seize the chance for a virus "cease-fire that could bring us enduring peace."

