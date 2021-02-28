By
 

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Seattle company launches screening to detect prior coronavirus infections

Adaptive Biotechnologies launched a test that uses machine-learning technology from Microsoft to detect prior coronavirus infections, aiming to fill an important gap left by standard antibody screening.

The screening, called T-Detect COVID, searches for T-cell responses against the disease, rather than the immune proteins detected by conventional tests. Seattle-based Adaptive says its product may help people who believe they’ve been infected but haven’t tested positive with currently available analyses. That includes long-haulers — patients who suffer lingering COVID symptoms, often for months.

“Some of these people were never diagnosed,” Lance Baldo, Adaptive’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. “Sometimes their physicians are wondering, and — frankly, this is where it gets ugly — sometimes their insurers are wondering.”

—Bloomberg
The wave of COVID-19 bankruptcies has begun

A New Albany, Ohio, music school offering piano, guitar and violin lessons racked up under nearly $1 million in loans and $35,000 in credit card debt. A fine dining restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, received more than $450,000 in federal small-business funds to help pay workers but still had to close its doors.

A nonprofit overseeing the Kit Carson Home and Museum in Taos, New Mexico, welcomes visitors to learn about the famous frontiersman but listed just $17,000 in assets even after every bone-handled knife, buffalo hide apron and flintlock musket had been tallied.

Nearly a year since coronavirus-related shutdowns began affecting large swaths of the American economy, more businesses are filing for bankruptcy as Chapter 11 filings were up nearly 20% in 2020 compared with the previous year, court records show.

—The Washington Post

Grim milestone approaches: Washington state is expected to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus, about a year since the first confirmed death in the state. Health officials reported another 967 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Deaths are not reported on weekends.

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Here's everything we know about the timing, dosage and more of the new vaccine and what they could mean for Washington.

Swedish CEO Dr. Guy Hudson gives the first of two Moderna vaccines to Fuifui Suaava, 70, with her son Isaac Suaava, 38, standing by at the Pacific Islander Vaccination Community Clinic in Federal Way on Feb. 4. “I’m relieved,” says Isaac Suaava. “I’m happy to know my mom got the vaccine and it can protect her from this virus.” (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic, but vaccinations aren't reaching them in similar numbers. Here's how a community association jumped into action.

After a year of the coronavirus, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has no regrets, but a few things she wishes she’d known. Read more from our interview with the mayor.

