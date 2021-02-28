By
 

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Grim milestone approaches: Washington state is expected to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus, about a year since the first confirmed death in the state. Health officials reported another 967 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Deaths are not reported on weekends.

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Here's everything we know about the timing, dosage and more of the new vaccine and what they could mean for Washington.

Swedish CEO Dr. Guy Hudson gives the first of two Moderna vaccines to Fuifui Suaava, 70, with her son Isaac Suaava, 38, standing by at the Pacific Islander Vaccination Community Clinic in Federal Way on Feb. 4. “I’m relieved,” says Isaac Suaava. “I’m happy to know my mom got the vaccine and it can protect her from this virus.” (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic, but vaccinations aren't reaching them in similar numbers. Here's how a community association jumped into action.

After a year of the coronavirus, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has no regrets, but a few things she wishes she’d known. Read more from our interview with the mayor.

Seattle Times staff & news services

