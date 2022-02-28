By
 

Two extensive studies published Saturday point to a market in Wuhan as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, finding no support that the virus escaped from a lab.

Another study estimates at least 5.2 million children globally lost a parent or other caregiver to COVID-19 in the first 19 months of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of rapid antigen tests has raised questions about the agency’s guidance that people can stop isolating five days after testing positive.

Beginning tomorrow, restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in King County will no longer be required to check the vaccination status of their patrons. King County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21 if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Starting tomorrow, COVID-19 rules are easing in King County. Here's what to expect at restaurants, bars and gyms. So do we dare hope for "normal"? Our community is filled with mixed feelings — and signs of hope. But don't mistake the end of omicron's surge for the end of the pandemic, wary experts say.

If you're traveling abroad, have a COVID Plan B. Travel Troubleshooter writes about how not to get stuck in a quarantine that breaks the bank or feels like prison.

COVID tests are becoming even more important as mask mandates drop, some health experts say — but nearly half of President Joe Biden’s 500 million free tests are still unclaimed. Here's how to get yours.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

