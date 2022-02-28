Two extensive studies published Saturday point to a market in Wuhan as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, finding no support that the virus escaped from a lab.

Another study estimates at least 5.2 million children globally lost a parent or other caregiver to COVID-19 in the first 19 months of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of rapid antigen tests has raised questions about the agency’s guidance that people can stop isolating five days after testing positive.

Beginning tomorrow, restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in King County will no longer be required to check the vaccination status of their patrons. King County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21 if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

