After a year of the coronavirus, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has no regrets, but a few things she wishes she’d known
Everybody has their moment. That day, event or instant when this weird virus they’d been reading about turned concrete, started to seem different, bigger.
A year ago Sunday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was the grand marshal in a downtown Girl Scouts parade to promote their new Lemon-Ups cookie. “They’re absolutely delicious,” she told a man dressed in a lemon costume.
A few hours later, she got a call. A man in Kirkland had died of COVID-19, at the time the first confirmed death in the country. And there were more positive tests around the county.
“It will be seared in my memory forever,” Durkan said last week. “That was my first big ‘oh no’ moment.” More on this story here.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic forever altered human behavior?
Will we ever shake hands again? What about hugging grandma? Kissing on a first date (or even going on one)? Will we always have to wear masks and count the days till vaccine appointments?
It feels like the pandemic is changing everything, but as vaccine rollout progresses and we squint at what appears to be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, the question to ask now is whether any real changes we’ve had to adopt during a year of pandemic life will stick around in the years to come.
Predicting the future is hard. Just ask the people who do it for a living: speculative fiction writers like Seattle’s Seanan McGuire. More on this story here.
House Passes $1.9 Trillion Stimulus as Democrats Work to Salvage Wage Increase
WASHINGTON — The House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan early Saturday in a nearly party-line vote, advancing a sweeping pandemic aid package that would provide billions of dollars for unemployed Americans, struggling families and businesses, schools and the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
The vote was 219-212, with Democrats pushing the measure over unanimous Republican opposition. After hours of debate that stretched past midnight, two Democrats — Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon — broke with their party and voted against the bill.
The plan would provide $1,400 direct payments to individuals earning up to $75,000 a year and to couples earning up to $150,000. It would also expand a weekly federal unemployment benefit that is set to lapse in mid-March, increasing the payments to $400 a week from $300 and extending them through the end of August. It would increase the child tax credit; provide more than $50 billion for vaccine distribution, testing and tracing; and allocate nearly $200 billion to primary and secondary schools and $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments. More on this story here.
