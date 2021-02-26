We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccine
The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19.
CPP Investments said Friday Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.
Canadian officials have advised against all nonssential travel and the vast majority of Canadians have not yet been vaccinated.
• Washington state expects more than 60,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine next week, and the state is working on who should get them and how. This all hangs on the vaccine's federal approval, which may come this weekend. Today, an advisory committee to the FDA is voting on whether the vaccine is safe and effective. So which vaccine should you get? Don’t be too picky, experts say. Here’s our guide to getting your shot.
• Do people with allergies need to worry about reactions to the vaccines? And how safe are the shots, anyway? Our FAQ Friday digs into those questions with experts' help.
• Band practice in bright-green COVID-19 bubbles:This is how bizarre the return to high school looks in Central Washington.
• Millions of Americans would get $1,400 direct payments in a COVID-19 relief package that Democrats are aiming to push through the House today. But a minimum-wage boost looks like a no-go. Here's what made it in, and where to find updates.
• When the USS Nimitz sailed away from Bremerton 10 months ago, George Floyd was alive, Donald Trump was president and the pandemic's death toll was a fraction of what it is today. In the days ahead, an anxious crew will return to a home country that's become "completely different, and we don’t know what we are coming home to."
—Kris Higginson
