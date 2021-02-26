Coronavirus infection numbers continue to decrease in Washington, and on Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced none of the eight regions of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan will be going backward toward more restrictions any time soon.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is planning to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the virus beginning next month — part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic.

