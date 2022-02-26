The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 guidelines that ease up on masking. Under the new guidelines, healthy Americans can take a break from wearing masks if they live in areas where the risk of getting COVID-19 is low.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee is set on lifting mask requirements for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, gyms and other indoor spaces on March 21. King County officials said they will also lift indoor mask mandates in the county March 21 if COVID-19 trends continue to hold or improve.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong saw its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date Friday as officials reported about 10,000 cases in one day. Health officials continue to report an average of 50 deaths a day among older people who remain unvaccinated in the city.

