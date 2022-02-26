The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 guidelines that ease up on masking. Under the new guidelines, healthy Americans can take a break from wearing masks if they live in areas where the risk of getting COVID-19 is low.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee is set on lifting mask requirements for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, gyms and other indoor spaces on March 21. King County officials said they will also lift indoor mask mandates in the county March 21 if COVID-19 trends continue to hold or improve.
Elsewhere, Hong Kong saw its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date Friday as officials reported about 10,000 cases in one day. Health officials continue to report an average of 50 deaths a day among older people who remain unvaccinated in the city.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
S. Korea has deadliest day of pandemic amid omicron surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Saturday, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.
Health workers diagnosed 166,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 171,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in mid-January, when omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain.
Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January. But hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to creep up amid a growing outbreak that is stretching worn-out health and public workers.
More than 640 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, compared to around 200-300 in mid-February. The Health Ministry said about 44% of the country’s intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients are occupied.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Moon Jae-in, said Friday that health authorities anticipate the omicron wave will peak sometime in mid-March, when the country may see daily cases of around 250,000. There are concerns that transmissions could worsen with schools beginning new semesters in March and also because of political rallies ahead of the March 9 presidential election.
‘I don’t dare get the shot’: Virus ravages unvaccinated older Hong Kongers
HONG KONG — For two years, Hong Kong had largely avoided a major coronavirus outbreak with tight border controls and strict social distancing measures. Then omicron triggered an explosion of infections, exposing the city’s failure to prepare its older — and most at-risk — residents for the worst.
In a matter of weeks, the outbreak quickly overwhelmed Hong Kong’s world-class medical system. Ambulances arrived at emergency units in droves. Hospitals ran out of beds in isolation wards. Patients waited in gurneys on sidewalks and in parking lots, given emergency blankets for warmth during the coldest and wettest time of the year.
Hong Kong’s early success in keeping the pandemic at bay was the starting point of a complacency that has now had deadly consequences. Officials have moved too slowly to prepare for a broader outbreak and did too little to address misinformation around vaccines, social workers and experts say. For many of the city’s 1 million residents who are 70 or older, the risk of getting sick had long seemed so low that they avoided getting inoculated.
Before the current outbreak, less than half of people in that age group were vaccinated. Among residents of care homes, the rate was even lower, at just 20%, according to the Hong Kong Council of Social Services. Now they are bearing the brunt of the city’s worst outbreak. More than 200 people have died this month from COVID, many of whom were older than 70 and unvaccinated.
—AUSTIN RAMZY and ALEXANDRA STEVENSON, The New York Times
CDC study raises questions about agency’s isolation guidelines
More than half of people who took a rapid antigen test five to nine days after first testing positive for the coronavirus or after developing COVID-19 symptoms tested positive on the antigen test, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The finding raises more concerns about the agency’s revised isolation guidelines, which say that many people with COVID can end their isolation periods after five days, without a negative coronavirus test.
A CDC scientist who was an author of the study said that he did not believe the agency’s isolation guidelines needed to change. But the results suggest that many people with the virus may still be infectious during this period, scientists said.
The study “demonstrates what a lot of people have suspected: that five days is insufficient for a substantial number of people,” Angela Rasmussen, a virus expert at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, said in an email. “The bottom line,” she added, “is that this absolutely should lead to a change in isolation guidance.”