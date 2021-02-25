We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push
President Joe Biden plans to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the coronavirus beginning next month as part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic.
Biden’s plan will distribute masks not through the mail, but instead through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers and the nation’s food bank and food pantry systems, the White House announced Wednesday.
The Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture will be involved in the distribution of more than 25 million American-made cloth masks in both adult and kid sizes. The White House estimates they will reach 12 million to 15 million people.
“Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all have access, and not all masks are equal,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.
New research on how children become seriously ill from the virus has found important differences that may help parents and doctors make decisions about care. And if COVID-19 doubles in the community, it also doubles in schools, a Seattle disease-modeling group has found. Their work is raising big questions with scientists.
Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S. during the pandemic, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. There may be more behind this than masks and social distancing.
