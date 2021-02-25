By
 

As we approach a full year of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists continue to work on vaccines — both for the virus and variants that have developed. One vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, provides strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, new analyses show.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday it has created a new, experimental form of its virus vaccine to combat the concerning variant of the virus. And Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown in more than half a million people that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid virus

A man sleeps on top of empty oxygen cylinders as he waits for a shop to open to refill his tank early Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima. The lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues to be the norm in Peru. (Martin Mejia / The Associated Press)

A crisis over the supply of medical oxygen for coronavirus patients has struck nations in Africa and Latin America, where warnings went unheeded at the start of the pandemic and doctors say the shortage has led to unnecessary deaths.

It takes about 12 weeks to install a hospital oxygen plant and even less time to convert industrial oxygen manufacturing systems into a medical-grade network. But in Brazil and Nigeria, as well as in less-populous nations, decisions to fully address inadequate supplies only started being made last month, after hospitals were overwhelmed and patients started to die.

The gap in medical oxygen availability “is one of the defining health equity issues, I think, of our age,” said Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who said he survived a severe coronavirus infection thanks to the oxygen he received.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
China denies subjecting US diplomats to COVID-19 anal tests

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. Monday to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
 China on Thursday denied subjecting U.S. diplomats to COVID-19 anal tests following reports from Washington that some of its personnel were being made to undergo the procedure.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that “China has never asked U.S. diplomats in China to go through anal swab tests.”

The Washington Post reported last week that some U.S. personnel had told the department they had been subjected to the anal tests.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

President Joe Biden plans to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the coronavirus beginning next month as part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic.

Biden’s plan will distribute masks not through the mail, but instead through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers and the nation’s food bank and food pantry systems, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture will be involved in the distribution of more than 25 million American-made cloth masks in both adult and kid sizes. The White House estimates they will reach 12 million to 15 million people.

“Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all have access, and not all masks are equal,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

