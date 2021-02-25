By
 

As we approach a full year of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists continue to work on vaccines — both for the virus and variants that have developed. One vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, provides strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, new analyses show.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday it has created a new, experimental form of its virus vaccine to combat the concerning variant of the virus. And Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown in more than half a million people that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose.

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

President Joe Biden plans to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the coronavirus beginning next month as part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic.

Biden’s plan will distribute masks not through the mail, but instead through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers and the nation’s food bank and food pantry systems, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture will be involved in the distribution of more than 25 million American-made cloth masks in both adult and kid sizes. The White House estimates they will reach 12 million to 15 million people.

“Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all have access, and not all masks are equal,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

—The Associated Press
—Kris Higginson

Seattle Times staff & news services

