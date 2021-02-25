As we approach a full year of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists continue to work on vaccines — both for the virus and variants that have developed. One vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, provides strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, new analyses show.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday it has created a new, experimental form of its virus vaccine to combat the concerning variant of the virus. And Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown in more than half a million people that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose.

