Medicago’s two-dose vaccine is approved for people between 18 and 64 years old, but there’s little data on the effectiveness on people 65 and older, Canadian vaccine regulators said.
Meanwhile, England lifted all coronavirus restrictions, including isolation requirements for people who tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, people with low incomes will no longer receive financial support for any loss of income during their COVID-19 isolation period.
Hong Kong’s new COVID cases top 10,000 in spiraling outbreak
Hong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period as it battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.
The new daily case count reached 10,010, health officials said, after topping 6,000 last week and 8,000 earlier this week in a spiraling outbreak. The city has been reporting about 50 deaths a day, many among the unvaccinated elderly.
The government has announced plans to test everyone in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of 7.4 million people next month as it tries to adhere to a zero-COVID policy modeled on the strict mainland China approach.
