Canada became the first country to authorize the use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Medicago’s two-dose vaccine is approved for people between 18 and 64 years old, but there’s little data on the effectiveness on people 65 and older, Canadian vaccine regulators said.

Meanwhile, England lifted all coronavirus restrictions, including isolation requirements for people who tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, people with low incomes will no longer receive financial support for any loss of income during their COVID-19 isolation period.

At the same time, Hong Kong is now requiring people to have proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces.

