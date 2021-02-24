By
 

As states scramble to catch up on COVID-19 vaccinations delayed by winter storms, the White House on Tuesday promised help is on the way — about 14.5 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed throughout the U.S. this week.

And on Wednesday, U.S. regulators released an analysis that said Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, setting the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

In Washington, health officials confirmed the first known case of the coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa has popped up in King County. It has been found in 10 states in the U.S.

Double down on your protections, local health officials are warning after the variant first discovered in South Africa was confirmed in King County and another "variant of concern" multiplied here. The dominant strain in California, meanwhile, is looking increasingly dangerous and resistant to vaccines. And one newborn baby's whopping viral load is setting off alarm bells about yet another new variant.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to a U.S. analysis today that sets the stage for a final decision on its approval.

Seattle will pinpoint where to put vaccination sites with a new mapping tool, developed by UW, that aims to show which communities are disproportionately affected by the virus. 

Has COVID-19 really killed more Americans than World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined? It turns out President Joe Biden messed up the math. 

Lucia DeClerck, age 105, beat COVID-19. DeClerck, who also survived Spanish flu, two world wars and the deaths of three husbands and a son, credits a quirky lifelong eating habit. And a 103-year-old Seattle veteran who will soon receive Congress' top honor got his second vaccine yesterday. A short, sweet video tells his story.

The Oregon cafe kept seating customers, then things got nasty. Several people — including one with a gun — blocked officers and threatened them, according to the state. Now the cafe faces a steep price.

Future vaccines depend on monkeys, but they're in such short supply that there's talk of creating an emergency monkey stockpile in the U.S.

—Kris Higginson
