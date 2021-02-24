As states scramble to catch up on COVID-19 vaccinations delayed by winter storms, the White House on Tuesday promised help is on the way — about 14.5 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed throughout the U.S. this week.

And on Wednesday, U.S. regulators released an analysis that said Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, setting the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

In Washington, health officials confirmed the first known case of the coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa has popped up in King County. It has been found in 10 states in the U.S.

