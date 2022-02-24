The World Health Organization will create a global training center in South Korea aimed at helping poorer countries develop vaccines, antibody and cancer treatments using RNA technology that has proved vital to making COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech declined to share their COVID-19 vaccine development know-how with the agency and its partners. The training center will reverse-engineer commercially-sold COVID-19 vaccines that pharmaceutical companies have made more accessible in rich countries.
Meanwhile, a dozen U.S. Air Force officers filed a lawsuit against the government after they were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit alleges that the Air Force allowed over 3,000 medical and administrative exemptions, but only granted nine religious exemptions.
England ends all COVID restrictions, including isolation law
All government-mandated coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted Thursday, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home.
Officials say that those who tested positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days. But from Thursday they are not legally obliged to do so, and those on lower incomes will no longer get extra financial support to make up for a loss of income due to isolation. The routine tracing of infected people’s contacts has also been scrapped.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his Conservative government’s strategy for “living with COVID” in the longer term. He said Britain is moving “from legal restrictions to personal responsibility,” and that the end of all domestic legal measures marked the end of two of the darkest years in the country’s peacetime history.