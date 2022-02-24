The World Health Organization will create a global training center in South Korea aimed at helping poorer countries develop vaccines, antibody and cancer treatments using RNA technology that has proved vital to making COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech declined to share their COVID-19 vaccine development know-how with the agency and its partners. The training center will reverse-engineer commercially-sold COVID-19 vaccines that pharmaceutical companies have made more accessible in rich countries.

Meanwhile, a dozen U.S. Air Force officers filed a lawsuit against the government after they were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit alleges that the Air Force allowed over 3,000 medical and administrative exemptions, but only granted nine religious exemptions.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.