As the United States surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, President Joe Biden tried to strike a balance between mourning and hope. The number all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

Meanwhile, some providers in Washington state are slated to receive twice as much vaccine this week — a “double delivery” — after ice and snow delayed last week’s shipments across the nation.

  • Some Washington state vaccine providers will get double deliveries after last week's stormy weather delayed doses across the U.S. Here's what to expect, and how to find a vaccine.
  • Seattle is hitting the brakes on reopening school buildings. The district, still locked in negotiations with its teachers union, now says the youngest students won't return until at least March 8. Even that date is no guarantee.
  • Glimmers of hope arrived on the same day the U.S. somberly marked a half-million COVID-19 deaths, with cases falling and strong evidence emerging in Britain that vaccines are working "spectacularly well." But U.S. leaders worry Americans will lower their guard. "Now is not the time to say, 'We’re doing really well, let’s pull back,'" Dr. Anthony Fauci warned. 
  • In a virus-ravaged U.S. city, where competition for vaccines is intense, nearly 400 million doses are being made — and shipped elsewhere.
  • The post-COVID-19 loss of smell is nothing to sniff at, with some people experiencing dysfunction long after other symptoms have vanished. Food is tasteless and depression is a risk: "Their lives will be much poorer."
  • People who wear glasses may be less likely to get the virus, according to a new study.
—Kris Higginson
