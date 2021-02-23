As the United States surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, President Joe Biden tried to strike a balance between mourning and hope. The number all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

Meanwhile, some providers in Washington state are slated to receive twice as much vaccine this week — a “double delivery” — after ice and snow delayed last week’s shipments across the nation.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.